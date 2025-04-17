Watch St. Vincent Give A Star-Level “Violent Times” Performance On Colbert

I just missed a St. Vincent show. Annie Clark came to Charlottesville, the city where I live, on Saturday, the same night that hardcore greats Trapped Under Ice headlined Richmond's United Blood fest. I don't regret my decision, since TUI were fucking awesome, but I wish I could've seen both. St. Vincent has been awfully busy lately, playing with Arcade Fire and David Byrne on the SNL50 concert and joining the surprise Nirvana reunion at the FireAid benefit. The whole time, she's also been touring behind All Born Screaming, the 2024 album that won a bunch of Grammys. That album cycle isn't over yet, and St. Vincent popped up Wednesday night on Stephen Colbert's Late Show.

St. Vincent is one of the best TV performers we've got going today. She brings an intense level of presence to every TV spot, and last night was no exception. On Colbert, Annie Clark sang "Violent Times," the All Born Screaming deep cut that sounds most like a James Bond theme. She staged it like a Bond theme, too -- icy stare, moody projections, eerily glamorous styling. Some of her high notes weren't quite there, but it was a great performance anyway because of the powerful charisma and theatricality that she brings to the stage. Watch it below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=eePlu4aEBe8

All Born Screaming is out now on Total Pleasure/Virgin Music Group.