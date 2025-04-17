Runnner – “Chamomile”

Skip to Content
4:19 PM EDT on April 17, 2025

Runnner, the indie-folk project of Noah Weinman, has had an incredibly prolific run recently. He dropped two LPs last year, Starsdust and Dust 2, before a string of singles including “Untitled October Song,” “Coinstar," and "Spackle." Today he's back with another good one called "Chamomile."

"Chamomile" is maybe the most amped-up song Runnner has put out yet. It's upbeat with a massive, sweeping chorus and some brilliantly-utilized pedal steel. Of the song, Weinman says:

I wrote this song back in 2017. It’s kind of about depending on small, insignificant things to make big, important changes in my life, and how silly that is. There’s a lyric in the second verse about re-recording a thousand times that became a kind of prophecy in that I’ve made dozens of versions of the song before this one. I’m very relieved to finally be putting it out.

Watch Lucy Blumenfeld's video for "Chamomile" below.

Maya Ragazzo

