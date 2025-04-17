Skip to Content
Jesse Eisenberg, Judd Apatow Line Up Musical Comedy Movies

4:14 PM EDT on April 17, 2025

Dia Dipasupil/Neilson Barnard

Jesse Eisenberg and Judd Apatow both have music-related films in the works right now. Eisenberg will be following up his Oscar-winning A Real Pain with an untitled musical comedy for A24, in which he'll also star alongside Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti. Meanwhile, Universal is fast-tracking Apatow's comedy, which he's writing with Glen Powell. Powell will also star in the film, which is about a country music star whose career is floundering.

Eisenberg's film will also include cast members Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu, and Bernadette Peters. In additional A24 news, the film distribution company recently teased some news about their music division, A24 Music. A24 has had their own record label since 2021, under which they've released soundtracks to films like the indie star-studded I Saw The TV Glow and Son Lux's score to Everything Everywhere All At Once. But A24 shared an announcement on Instagram yesterday that simply read, "A24 Music. Stay tuned," with no further details. Maybe they're going to start releasing studio albums that aren't soundtracks.

