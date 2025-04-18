Matt Berninger – “Breaking Into Acting” (Feat. Hand Habits)

Matt Berninger's second solo album Get Sunk is out at the end of May, and lead single "Bonnet Of Pins" stirred up a lot of excitement among National fans (including us). The next single is good as well. "Breaking Into Acting" pairs Berninger with Meg Duffy, aka Hand Habits, whose vocals intermingle beautifully with his as they sing about the artificiality of performance and the dead-eyed quest for fame: "Your mouth is always full of blood packets / You’re breaking into acting / I completely understand."

In director Hopper Mills' music video, footage of Berninger and Duffy goofing around together in front of a green screen appears on various devices including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. I think they're all Apple products, which suggests some kind of product placement — unless the people who made the video are all Apple users and made use of the electronics they already had lying around, which I guess is possible. The concept is simple, charming, and just quirky enough to work. Watch below.

Get Sunk is out 5/30 on Book/Concord.