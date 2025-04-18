Michelle Williams Meets Michelle Williams

For many years, the name "Michelle Williams" has raised an implicit question: Which Michelle Williams do you mean? Black Michelle Williams or white Michelle Williams? Destiny's Child Michelle Williams or Dawson's Creek Michelle Williams? You can usually figure it out based on context clues. Destiny's Child Michelle Williams is probably not starring in a Kelly Reichardt film, and Dawson's Creek Michelle Williams is probably not making a gospel record. But there's still plenty of crossover. Both Michelle Williamses are about the same age. (Michelle Williams is 44, and Michelle Williams is 45.) They're both from the Midwest. They both came to teenage-culture prominence in the same Y2K moment, and I bet they've both been guests on TRL at some point. Michelle Williams played the new girl in town on Dawson's Creek in 1998, and Michelle Williams was the new girl in Destiny's Child in 2000. One Michelle Williams narrated the Britney Spears audiobook, and the other one actually was a pop-star peer of Britney Spears. And now, the two Michelle Williamses have met.

The singer Michelle Williams has been taking occasional Broadway roles since she played the lead in Aida in 2003. Right now, she's in the hit Broadway adaptation of the Robert Zemeckis movie Death Becomes Her. The actor Michelle Williams -- they're both actors, but you know what I mean -- is currently playing the lead in the Hulu miniseries Dying For Sex. Earlier this month, she went on Watch What Happens to promote that show, and Andy Cohen asked if both Michelle Williamses are friends. Williams said that she's got her Death Becomes Her tickets, which doesn't really answer the question. It's good to know, though.

Michelle Williams probably didn't want to say that she's not friends with Michelle Williams, but as far as we can tell, they've never actually met each other before. (Admittedly, this is a difficult thing to Google.) They've always said nice things about each other, and singer Michelle Williams publicly congratulated actor Michelle Williams on her engagement and pregnancy in 2019, but that doesn't mean that they've ever been face-to-face. On Thursday night, someone in the Death Becomes Her audience posted video of what sure looks like Michelle Williams meeting Michelle Williams for the first time. They both look very excited.

Later in the evening, Michelle Williams posted a cutesy backstage video of her hanging out and signing pictures with Michelle Williams.

It's nice to see people from the Michelle Williams community supporting each other like that.