Let Japanese Breakfast Take You Through “Picture Window” On Kimmel

Japanese Breakfast's promo campaign for new album For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) — which included a We've Got A File On You interview here at Stereogum — continued Thursday with a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the show, Michelle Zauner and band played the steadily chugging pop-rocker "Picture Window" in front of a neon hotel sign advertising the Melancholy Inn. Real nice lead guitar on this one. Watch below.