Nicole Lawrence Announces Debut Album Time In Love Produced By Mary Timony: Hear Two Tracks

Nicole Lawrence is a soulful country-rock singer-songwriter from Los Angeles known for her mastery of guitar and pedal steel. She's been a band member for artists including Jenny Lewis, Coldplay, Devendra Banhart, King Tuff, and Mary Timony. Lawrence's debut album Time In Love, due out next month, is produced by Timony, the indie rock veteran of Helium/Ex Hex fame (whose impressive and extensive career, I will never tire of repeating, includes a stint as Snail Mail's guitar teacher). If you know ball, that should all intrigue you quite a bit.

Two singles from Time In Love are out today. Both shine a spotlight on Lawrence's pleasingly rugged vocals, passionate and weathered. The shorter one, "When I Get Home," is a propulsive little folk-rock track with some lovely organ spilled all over bassist Jack Graddis' arrangement and some spicy guitar twang lingering in the mix. "Way It Is," meanwhile, is a bluesy slow jam that lasts more than seven minutes. It reminds me of a smokier bar-band take on the Scout Niblett song from Magnolia Electric Company. Both songs are cool, so check them out:

<a href="https://nicolelawrence.bandcamp.com/track/when-i-get-home-2">When I Get Home by Nicole Lawrence</a>

<a href="https://nicolelawrence.bandcamp.com/track/way-it-is-3">Way It Is by Nicole Lawrence</a>

Time In Love is out 5/16.