Stream Swizz Beatz’ Godfather Of Harlem Soundtrack Feat. Pusha T, Jay Electronica, Jadakiss, & More

Since 2019, Forrest Whitaker has been playing notorious real-life figure Bumpy Johnson on the period-piece crime series Godfather Of Harlem -- first on Epix, then on the rebranded MGM+. That whole time, pantheon-level rap producer Swizz Beatz has been overseeing the show's soundtrack, and his contributions have included the 2019 Pusha T collab "No Patience" and the posthumous 2021 DMX song "Been To War." The show's fourth season debuted earlier this week, and now Swizz Beatz has released a full soundtrack for the season, with some big guests.

The season's first season included the song "Danger Danger," which pairs Pusha T with Swizz Beatz' longtime collaborator Jadakiss, who somehow sounds even more grizzled than usual. A Pusha/Jadakiss collab is a pretty good reason to get up in the morning. "Danger Danger" is the lead single from the Godfather Of Harlem season-four soundtrack, and the album also includes "Leaflets," a solo showcase for the enigmatic and controversial Jay Electronica. Other contributors include ScarLip, Conway The Machine, Sauce Walka, Tobe Nwigwe, and Larry June. You can really tell that this is one producer's taste at work, which is cool. Stream it below.

Godfather Of Harlem: Season 4 (Original Series Soundtrack) is out now on Epic.