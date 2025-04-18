Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream Swizz Beatz’ Godfather Of Harlem Soundtrack Feat. Pusha T, Jay Electronica, Jadakiss, & More

10:11 AM EDT on April 18, 2025

Since 2019, Forrest Whitaker has been playing notorious real-life figure Bumpy Johnson on the period-piece crime series Godfather Of Harlem -- first on Epix, then on the rebranded MGM+. That whole time, pantheon-level rap producer Swizz Beatz has been overseeing the show's soundtrack, and his contributions have included the 2019 Pusha T collab "No Patience" and the posthumous 2021 DMX song "Been To War." The show's fourth season debuted earlier this week, and now Swizz Beatz has released a full soundtrack for the season, with some big guests.

The season's first season included the song "Danger Danger," which pairs Pusha T with Swizz Beatz' longtime collaborator Jadakiss, who somehow sounds even more grizzled than usual. A Pusha/Jadakiss collab is a pretty good reason to get up in the morning. "Danger Danger" is the lead single from the Godfather Of Harlem season-four soundtrack, and the album also includes "Leaflets," a solo showcase for the enigmatic and controversial Jay Electronica. Other contributors include ScarLip, Conway The Machine, Sauce Walka, Tobe Nwigwe, and Larry June. You can really tell that this is one producer's taste at work, which is cool. Stream it below.

Godfather Of Harlem: Season 4 (Original Series Soundtrack) is out now on Epic.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Puscifer Cover Low

February 3, 2026
New Music

Whitney Johnson, Lia Kohl, & Macie Stewart Announce Debut Album BODY SOUND

February 3, 2026
New Music

Dua Saleh Announces New Album Of Earth & Wires: Hear The Bon Iver Collabs “Flood” & “Glow”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Landowner – “Normal Returns To Normal”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Evelyn Gray – “Clotheslines”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Mitski Shares “I’ll Change For You,” Announces World Tour

February 3, 2026