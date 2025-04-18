Tim Robinson Stars In Deranged Fashion Brand Company Video Scored By Mikal Cronin

Up until this moment, I was unfamiliar with Fashion Brand Company. From what I can surmise, it's a company that operates some sort of fashion brand. Doesn't matter. Not important. Here's what's important: They made a new promotional video with I Think You Should Leave auteur Tim Robinson, and it has enough of a music-world connection that we can post it on Stereogum.

This is a music website, and Tim Robinson is not a musician. But we are all big fans of Robinson. His movie Friendship is coming soon, and it looks great! Can't wait! We will take any excuse to post his stuff on this website. He's up onstage with Vampire Weekend? He's got a new Turnstile song on I Think You Should Leave? He's in an Adidas promo video with Mac DeMarco and RXKNephew? Good enough! In this case, we're very much in the Adidas-promo-video zone. Peanut Butter, the three-minute short film for Fashion Brand Company, has a score from prolific psych-rocker Mikal Cronin. It's mostly Cronin playing jazz drums.

A couple of years ago, Mikal Cronin scored Conor O'Malley's short film The Mask, so he seems fully comfortable in this brain-broken comedy universe. Steve Smith, the auteur behind 100 gecs' "Dumbest Girl Alive" video, directed Peanut Butter, and it stars Tim Robinson as an unhelpful firefighter. I don't know whether it'll help move any $98 Museum Of Modern Fart sweatshirts, but I don't give a fuck, it's not my money. Watch it below.