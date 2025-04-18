Skip to Content
Fest Shares 2025 Lineup With Propagandhi, Dillinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, & Much More

1:54 PM EDT on April 18, 2025

Fest, the simply named punk gathering that takes place annually in Gainesville, has revealed its initial lineup for 2025. Taking place Oct. 24-26, it's called Fest 23 because this is the 23rd time they've done it. That's kind of confusing for a festival in 2025, but I get it. Though more bands will be announced on June 6, the list as it stands right now already has a lot of bands.

Topping the poster are Propagandhi, who will soon return with their first album in eight years, and Dillinger Four. Jeff Rosenstock will play two sets, as will RX Bandits, one of which will be a play-through of their album The Resignation. Also in big fonts: Laura Jane Grace & The Mississippi Medicals, Banner Pilot, Coalesce, AJJ, Shelter (celebrating 30 years of Mantra), 7Seconds, and Dead To Me. Some other highlights: Gouge Away, Drug Church, Pool Kids, Meat Wave, Pet Symmetry, two sets from the Dopamines, Spy, Dikembe, the Casket Lottery, Chris Farren, Young Widows, AJJ, Gillian Carter, Oceanator, Worlds Greatest Dad, and much more.

Tickets go on sale April 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

