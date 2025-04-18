I’m With Her – “Standing On The Fault Line”

Folk trio I'm With Her (Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins) are releasing their new album Wild And Clear And Blue next month on Rounder Records. They've shared the singles “Ancient Light” and “Find My Way To You,” and today they've got another one called “Standing On The Fault Line.”

According to the press release, the single initially began in "Echo Park as a meditation on weathering the climate change and financial instability of living Los Angeles."

“‘Fault Line’ came from thinking about Los Angeles as a very transient place where many people feel a tension between whether to stick it out and stay or pack up and move on,” Watkins shared. “Even if you’ve never been to L.A., I think a lot of people have had the experience of giving up on a dream and needing to pivot to something else.”

Listen to "Standing On The Fault Line" below.

Wild And Clear And Blue out 5/9 via Rounder Records.