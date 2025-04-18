GoldLink – “Metatron”

GoldLink has been relatively under the radar over the past several years. He released an album in 2021 called HARAM!, but it doesn't seem to have had the same impact as 2017's At What Cost or even 2019's Diaspora. I can't remember the last time cool new TV shows provided a boost for a song the way Insecure did for "Crew" featuring Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy. [**Long Nostalgic Sigh**]

Anyway, the DC rapper returned with a promising new song today called "Metatron." It's sleek, laid-back production frames GoldLink's vulnerable raps. "Raps in my head / Demon in my bed," goes the first line as he opens up about bad habits linked to toxic relationships. "I'm trying to start to judge less/ And listen to my heart more," he reveals later on. That moment of clarity might relate to the track's title -- a reference to an angel mentioned in various ancient religious texts. Some good words to live by.

Listen to "Metatron" below.