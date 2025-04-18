Skip to Content
Reunited WU LYF Debut New Songs At First Show In 13 Years

4:16 PM EDT on April 18, 2025

Thursday night was a glorious occasion for fans of WU LYF. After announcing reunion shows and releasing their first new song in 13 years, the short-lived, long-dormant UK indie band played the first in a three-night run in their hometown of Manchester.

Technically they were in Salford, part of the Greater Manchester Area, performing at a venue with the British-ass name the Kings Arms. There's precious little video from the show circulating online, but setlist.fm has the setlist, which includes new songs. After opening the show with the recent single "A New Life Is Coming," the band worked five more new ones into their 12-song set: "Wound," "Gift," "Sunnlillies," "All Is Forgiven," and "Letting Go."

Below, see the setlist and some social media documentation of the evening.

WU LYF, kings arms, 2025 pic.twitter.com/VnPhKpNWfH

— Connor Armitage (@ConnorArmitage2) April 18, 2025

SETLIST:
"A New Life Is Coming"
"Cave Song"
"Wound"
"Gift"
"Dirt"
"Sad Puppy Dog"
"Sunnlillies"
"All Is Forgiven"
"Concrete Gold"
"Letting Go"
"L Y F"
"Heavy Pop"

