Keanu Reeves Cast As Villain In Weezer Movie

In his capacity as an actor, Keanu Reeves is many things. As John Wick, he's a dog-loving assassin. As Neo, he's a computer programmer turned messiah. As Johnny Utah, he's an FBI agent turned bromancing surfer. His range is legendary. Throughout most of the '90s, he also held down the role of aspiring rockstar as bassist for the band Dogstar, which originally broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2023. Now, his two worlds are colliding in an incredibly silly meta way -- a perfect situation of art imitating life imitating art.

According to The InSneider, Reeves' latest role will be as the villain in the upcoming Weezer movie. At Coachella last weekend, Rivers Cuomo confirmed the project is real. Per this new report, it's a mockumentary-style movie about a rivalry between Weezer and Dogstar.

Why Dogstar? Turns out, Weezer played their first show as an opener for Dogstar in 1992 at Raji's in LA, a gig they re-created at the Lodge Room last year. The film has been described as a cross between Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Weezer will co-star along with Juliette Lewis, Eric Andre, Johnny Knoxville, Ben Schwartz, and Jack Black.