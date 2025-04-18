Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Keanu Reeves Cast As Villain In Weezer Movie

5:39 PM EDT on April 18, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Keanu Reeves attends the Los Angeles special screening of “American Star” at Ray Kurtzman Theater on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

|Andrew Toth/Getty Images

In his capacity as an actor, Keanu Reeves is many things. As John Wick, he's a dog-loving assassin. As Neo, he's a computer programmer turned messiah. As Johnny Utah, he's an FBI agent turned bromancing surfer. His range is legendary. Throughout most of the '90s, he also held down the role of aspiring rockstar as bassist for the band Dogstar, which originally broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2023. Now, his two worlds are colliding in an incredibly silly meta way -- a perfect situation of art imitating life imitating art.

According to The InSneider, Reeves' latest role will be as the villain in the upcoming Weezer movie. At Coachella last weekend, Rivers Cuomo confirmed the project is real. Per this new report, it's a mockumentary-style movie about a rivalry between Weezer and Dogstar.

Why Dogstar? Turns out, Weezer played their first show as an opener for Dogstar in 1992 at Raji's in LA, a gig they re-created at the Lodge Room last year. The film has been described as a cross between Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Weezer will co-star along with Juliette Lewis, Eric Andre, Johnny Knoxville, Ben Schwartz, and Jack Black.

Celebrated the Blue Album with some old and new friends. Fun way to kick off the Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour. See you this fall! pic.twitter.com/83lxKtCZjB

— weezer (@Weezer) March 18, 2024

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Newly Reunited Guess Who In Legal Battle With Former Members Again

February 3, 2026
News

The Ramones Settle Legal Battle On 50th Anniversary Of “Blitzkrieg Bop”: Will We Get The Pete Davidson Biopic Now?

February 3, 2026
News

Martin Shkreli Sues RZA Over Multi-Million Dollar Wu-Tang Album He Bought And Forfeited

February 3, 2026
News

Trouble-Plagued Brooklyn Mirage Allegedly Reopening In June With A New Name

February 3, 2026
News

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Announces 2026 Tour And Judee Sill Tribute In NYC

February 3, 2026
News

Paul Simon Announces 2026 Tour

February 3, 2026