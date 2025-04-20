Dave Grohl Joins LA Philharmonic For Two Foo Fighters Songs At Coachella

This year was the LA Philharmonic's first time playing Coachella. For their Weekend Two set on Saturday, the symphony and their music director Gustavo Dudamel welcomed guests Dave Grohl, Cynthia Erivo, Laufey, and more.

Grohl was rumored as a surprise guest last weekend after people overheard rehearsals at the Hollywood Bowl, but his appearance actually happened last night. He performed orchestral renditions of Foo Fighters’ 2017 song “The Sky Is a Neighborhood” and their 1997 classic “Everlong.” Before that, frequent LA Phil collaborator Laufey came onstage to perform her songs "From The Start" and new single "Silver Lining." Argentinian hip-hop duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso did their two songs "DumbaI" and "La que puede, puede." Natasha Bedingfield also made a surprise appearance to do her 2004 hit "Unwritten," while Cynthia Erivo closed the set with her new single "Brick By Brick" and a cover of Prince's "Purple Rain."

Last weekend the LA Phil's guests included Becky G, Maren Morris, Zedd, and LL Cool J. Grohl's appearance follows Nirvana’s recent surprise reunions alongside guest vocalists at FireAid and SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert. See some audience clips from Coachella below.