Green Day Address Supposed Charli XCX Rivalry At Coachella

After she played Coachella last weekend, Charli XCX went to an afterparty wearing a pageant sash that said "Miss Should Be Headliner." Although she'll headline various European festivals this summer, at Coachella Charli's set time was a few hours before actual headliners Green Day. When a photo of that sash began circulating online, some people got pissed over the implication that Charli might think she's a better artist than Green Day. Green Day are better at taking a joke than those people are. They proved as much at their Weekend 2 Coachella set, during which Billie Joe Armstrong happily took an audience member's neon green Brat cap and wore it himself. (Incidentally, Green Day have a song titled “Brat” on their 1995 album Insomniac, but they didn’t play it last night.)

It doesn't look like Armstrong said anything directly about the supposed "feud" between them and Charli, but after Green Day's set yesterday, drummer Tré Cool took a photo in a DIYed sash that looks like it was made out of toilet paper with "Actual Headliner" scribbled across it. If there was any Coachella schedule-related beef here, I think they've since worked it out on the remix. Elsewhere in their set, Green Day brought a fan onstage to sing "Know Your Enemy," they brought a different fan onstage to help them out on a cover of Operation Ivy's "Knowledge," they brought Flavor Flav onstage in a punk bunny costume, and they once again tweaked the lyrics to "Jesus Of Suburbia," this time making a dig at JD Vance.

@greendayitaly Billie Joe was having a moment at Coachella when he spotted a 'Brat' cap in the crowd! He had to try it on, and of course, he pulled it off perfectly. Charli XCX, watch out, Billie might be coming for your merch! And as for us, Green Day will always be our headliners! ♬ suono originale - Green Day Italy

Charli XCX didn't bring out Lorde, Billie Eilish, or Troye Sivan again for her Weekend 2 Coachella set, but Addison Rae did return (after joining Arca onstage last weekend) to do her "Von Dutch" remix. At the end of the set, the screen behind Charli flashed the names of various musicians and filmmakers like Pulp, Turnstile, Lorde, PinkPantheress, Haim, Yung Lean, Ethel Cain, David Cronenberg, Kali Uchis, Bon Iver, Perfume Genius, Rosalia, Ari Aster, Paul Thomas Anderson, These New Puritans, A$AP Rocky, and more, passing on the "Brat Summer" baton. (Green Day wasn't included, but I don't think they don't have anything dropping this summer.) See that below.

Charli xcx showing support for loads of other artists during the outro of her weekend 2 coachella set. yeah i love her pic.twitter.com/aC8ETEiAIb — ivan. (@yasscorrset) April 20, 2025

