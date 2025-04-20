The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Joins Sam Fender At Coachella

In February the UK crooner Sam Fender released his new album People Watching. He recorded the album with Adam Granduciel, frontman of the War On Drugs, who are also opening for some of Fender's upcoming UK tour dates. But first, Fender played Coachella yesterday. He brought out Granduciel to do the album's title track, as well as a few others.

Granduciel also helped Fender out on the title tracks to his two previous albums, 2021's Seventeen Going Under and 2019's Hypersonic Missiles. They also played an unreleased song called "Tyrants" that Fender has been playing live at recent shows; he said it'll be coming out on his birthday, which Wikipedia tells me is April 25. See a couple of fan-captured clips of Fender and Granduciel at Coachella below.

Sam Fender brings out TWOD Adam Granduciel to perform “People Watching” live for the first time together! Love these fun @coachella surprise moments! @samfendermusic @TheWarOnDrugs @Steven_Hyden pic.twitter.com/zPor7c3A5c — SoCalMusicGal (@SoCalMusicGal) April 20, 2025