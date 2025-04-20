Skip to Content
The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Joins Sam Fender At Coachella

4:31 PM EDT on April 20, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sam Fender performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

|Emma McIntyre

In February the UK crooner Sam Fender released his new album People Watching. He recorded the album with Adam Granduciel, frontman of the War On Drugs, who are also opening for some of Fender's upcoming UK tour dates. But first, Fender played Coachella yesterday. He brought out Granduciel to do the album's title track, as well as a few others.

Granduciel also helped Fender out on the title tracks to his two previous albums, 2021's Seventeen Going Under and 2019's Hypersonic Missiles. They also played an unreleased song called "Tyrants" that Fender has been playing live at recent shows; he said it'll be coming out on his birthday, which Wikipedia tells me is April 25. See a couple of fan-captured clips of Fender and Granduciel at Coachella below.

Sam Fender brings out TWOD Adam Granduciel to perform “People Watching” live for the first time together! Love these fun @coachella surprise moments! @samfendermusic @TheWarOnDrugs @Steven_Hyden pic.twitter.com/zPor7c3A5c

— SoCalMusicGal (@SoCalMusicGal) April 20, 2025

@cheaper_than_therapyy TYRANTS?! #samfender #coachella #coachella2025 #tyrant #tyrants #peoplewatching #live #relatable #fyp ♬ original sound - Cheaper Than Therapy

@coachella

Just getting started. @Sam Fender Watch the Coachella livestream on @YouTube all weekend long.

♬ original sound - coachella

