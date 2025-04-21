There Was Entirely Too Much Travis Scott At Wrestlemania

Over the past few months, Travis Scott has taken part in two enormously influential WWE moments -- or, if you count his appearance on the first episode of Monday Night Raw to air live on Netflix, three. I guess the Raw one made sense, since WWE always likes to bring in any glitz and glamor it can find, but in the other two instances, Scott's participation has been weird as fuck. In March, John Cena finally turned heel. He'd been an indestructible good-guy character for decades, and he was in the middle of his retirement tour. But on the behest of his corporate overlord the Rock, Cena beat WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to a bloody pulp. Also, Travis Scott was there. During the Cena beatdown, Scott slapped Rhodes in the face, apparently hard enough to give him a giant knot above the eye. Last night was the second night of Wrestlemania, the culmination of the entire WWE year, and Travis Scott got involved in the main event.

We're getting into spoiler territory here, so be warned. The night-two main-event was the feverishly anticipated showdown between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. It wasn't a great match. Cena is a part-time wrestler these days, and you could tell. Partway through, the referee took an errant shot to the head, and anyone who watches wrestling knows what that means: It's time for the outside interference. In this case, that meant Travis Scott, who made an extremely slow entrance to his own song "Fein." It might've been the least urgent run-in on record. Even the Undertaker used to get to the ring faster than that.

Cena invited Travis Scott into the ring to help him beat Rhodes up, but Rhodes slipped out of Cena's hold and hit him with the Cross Rhodes, his finishing move. When he tried to pin Cena, though, Scott pulled the ref out of the ring, interrupting the count. Rhodes then demanded that Scott come into the ring and slap him again. Scott tried it, but Rhodes blocked the slap and hit Scott with Cross Rhodes.

That was the end of Travis Scott's involvement in the match. Weirdly, Scott was the only run-in. People expected the Rock to show up and play a decisive role, but he didn't appear all night. Soon after the Travis Scott business, John Cena beat Cody Rhodes with a low blow when the referee was incapacitated. Cena won his 17th world title, breaking a record previously set by Ric Flair. The show ended with John Cena and Travis Scott celebrating together. It was weird! Scott was selling a line of WWE-themed Cactus Jack clothes, so the corporate synergy was there. That doesn't make it any less stupid.

Other musicians also showed up at Wrestlemania, though none of them did anything nearly so important. Jelly Roll sang "God Bless America" at the beginning of night one, while Ava Max sang the National Anthem as the second night kicked off. The cameras kept showing music-world figures -- Rick Rubin, Metro Boomin, Quavo -- at ringside. On night two, Slayer guitarist Kerry King showed up to play the entrance music for former Bad Bunny opponent Damian Priest. King's guitar had some fucked-up tech issues, though, so he really just produced some terrible noise.

The main event of the first Wrestlemania night was a triple-threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. Punk uses Living Colour's hit "Cult Of Personality" as his entrance music. For the second time, Living Colour showed up at Wrestlemania to play the song live during Punk's entrance.

CM Punk's entrance with a live performance from Living Colour (via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/xho8UxpD7R — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 20, 2025

But Vernon Reid and Corey Glover didn't run out to try to help Punk during the match. That would've been ridiculous.