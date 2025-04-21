Deadmau5 Apologizes For Drunk Coachella Performance: “Probably My Last Coachella”

EDM superstar Deadmau5 played his first Coachella in 2008, and he might've played his last one on Friday night. Without his trademark mask, Deadmau5 sometimes DJs under his Testpilot alter-ego. On Friday night, Testpilot and fellow dance producer ZHU were scheduled for an hours-long back-to-back DJ set at Coachella's newly added Quasar stage. It didn't work out. As We Rave You reports, the set was cut short after Deadmau5 got visibly intoxicated onstage. After the set, Deadmau5 went on Instagram to say that he doesn't remember any of it and reports that it's "probably my last Coachella."

In videos from the Quasar set, you can see Deadmau5 knocking back shots, toppling over, and spraying Silly String on ZHU while ZHU tries to DJ. When the set ends, a cartoonishly slurry Deadmau5 got on the mic to tell the crowd, "They were actually like, 'That's it!'"

After the set, Deadmau5 posted an Instagram photo of a water bottle. For the caption, he wrote, "I dont remember a thing. But I don't think I had a cig? So... that's good I guess? Going back to bed. Wake me up around Thursday ish." Deadmau5 also wrote, "Probably my last Coachella" in the comments. Later in the day, he posted a photo of his cat with this caption: