The Cure Announce Songs Of A Lost World Remix Album

The Cure made a lot of constitutionally sad people temporarily happy last year with Songs Of A Lost World, their first new album in 16 years. Around that time, Robert Smith spoke about a "companion album" that was pretty much finished and ready to go, as well as a quite different third album featuring "really kind of random stuff, like late-night studio stuff." Today, on Smith's 66th birthday, a new release that may or may not be the aforementioned companion album has been announced.

Mixes Of A Lost World is a massive collection of Songs Of A Lost World remixes — two discs for the standard edition, three discs for the deluxe — by artists including Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Chino Moreno, Mura Masa, Mogwai, the Twilight Sad, Orbital, Daniel Avery, 65daysofstatic, and more. It'll be out in June, and the Cure's royalties from the album will benefit War Child UK.

A word from Smith:

JUST AFTER CHRISTMAS I WAS SENT A COUPLE OF UNSOLICITED REMIXES OF 'SONGS OF A LOST WORLD' TRACKS AND I REALLY LOVED THEM. THE CURE HAS A COLOURFUL HISTORY WITH ALL KINDS OF DANCE MUSIC, AND I WAS CURIOUS AS TO HOW THE WHOLE ALBUM WOULD SOUND ENTIRELY REINTERPRETED BY OTHERS. THIS CURIOSITY RESULTED IN A FABULOUS TRIP THROUGH ALL 8 SONGS BY 24 WONDERFUL ARTISTS AND REMIXERS AND IS WAY BEYOND ANYTHING I COULD HAVE HOPED FOR. GIVING OUR RECORDING ROYALTIES FROM THE PROJECT TO WAR CHILD HELPS MAKE ‘MIXES OF A LOST WORLD’ AN EVEN MORE SPECIAL RELEASE.

Based on the "just after Christmas" remark, I'd guess this is not the companion album Smith mentioned before. Along with the announcement, the Cure have shared Four Tet's take on "Alone" (previously a Record Store Day exclusive) and the Paul Oakenfold "Cinematic" remix of "I Can Never Say Goodbye." Hear both tracks and see the tracklist below.

3LP TRACKLIST:

SIDE A

01 "I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Paul Oakenfold ‘Cinematic’ Remix)"

02 "ENDSONG (Orbital Remix)"

03 "DRONE:NODRONE (Daniel Avery Remix)"

04 "ALL I EVER AM (meera Remix)"

SIDE B

01 "A FRAGILE THING (Âme Remix)"

02 "AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)"

03 "WARSONG (Daybreakers Remix)"

04 "ALONE (Four Tet Remix)"

VINYL 2

SIDE A

01 "I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Mental Overdrive Remix)"

02 "AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)"

03 "A FRAGILE THING (Sally C Remix)"

04 "ENDSONG (Gregor Tresher Remix)"

SIDE B

01 "WARSONG (Omid 16B Remix)"

02 "DRONE:NODRONE (Anja Schneider Remix)"

03 "ALONE (Shanti Celeste ‘February Blues’ Remix)"

04 "ALL I EVER AM (Mura Masa Remix)"

VINYL 3

SIDE A

01 "I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Craven Faults Rework)"

02 "DRONE:NODRONE (JoyCut ‘Anti-Gravitational’ Remix)"

03 "AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Trentemøller Rework)"

04 "WARSONG (Chino Moreno Remix)"

SIDE B

01 "ALONE (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)"

02 "ALL I EVER AM (65daysofstatic Remix)"

03 "A FRAGILE THING (The Twilight Sad Remix)"

04 "ENDSONG (Mogwai Remix)"

Mixes Of A Lost World is out 6/13 via Fiction. Pre-order it here.