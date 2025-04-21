Zedd Brings Out Incubus & Covers Severance Theme With LA Philharmonic At Coachella

During his Sunday set at Coachella's first weekend, Zedd brought out John Mayer, Maren Morris, Elley Duhé, Julia Michaels, Bea Miller, and the olllam. His appearance Sunday at the fest's second weekend featured a mostly different slate of guest performers. Delightfully, one of them was Incubus.

For the Easter Sunday and 4/20 festivities, Zedd once again welcomed Bea Miller to the Outdoor Theatre stage to sing "Tangerine Rays" and "Out Of Time," and the olllam returned to play their Zedd collaboration "Sona." This time, he brought out Alessia Cara for a performance of their hit "Stay," and the show closed out with three songs backed by the LA Philharmonic Orchestra, including the Severance theme, Zedd's Muse collab "1685," and his eternal banger "Clarity."

As for Brandon Boyd and the boys, they showed up halfway through the show for a three-song mini-set with Zedd on drums. They did "Drive," their biggest hit, as well as two songs that are much better than drive, "Wish You Were Here" and "Pardon Me." Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger once performed with Zedd and Camila Cabello at an ACLU fundraiser, so this didn't come entirely out of left field.