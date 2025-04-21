Skip to Content
News

Zedd Brings Out Incubus & Covers Severance Theme With LA Philharmonic At Coachella

2:07 PM EDT on April 21, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs with Zedd at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Coachella)

|Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Coachella

During his Sunday set at Coachella's first weekend, Zedd brought out John Mayer, Maren Morris, Elley Duhé, Julia Michaels, Bea Miller, and the olllam. His appearance Sunday at the fest's second weekend featured a mostly different slate of guest performers. Delightfully, one of them was Incubus.

For the Easter Sunday and 4/20 festivities, Zedd once again welcomed Bea Miller to the Outdoor Theatre stage to sing "Tangerine Rays" and "Out Of Time," and the olllam returned to play their Zedd collaboration "Sona." This time, he brought out Alessia Cara for a performance of their hit "Stay," and the show closed out with three songs backed by the LA Philharmonic Orchestra, including the Severance theme, Zedd's Muse collab "1685," and his eternal banger "Clarity."

As for Brandon Boyd and the boys, they showed up halfway through the show for a three-song mini-set with Zedd on drums. They did "Drive," their biggest hit, as well as two songs that are much better than drive, "Wish You Were Here" and "Pardon Me." Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger once performed with Zedd and Camila Cabello at an ACLU fundraiser, so this didn't come entirely out of left field.

@melluhhneee

@Zedd x @Incubus - Weekend 2 @coachella #coachella #zedd #incubus

♬ original sound - Melanîa .
@tranerica5

Zedd bringing out incubus was not in my Coachella bingo card #coachella #coachellaweekend2 #zedd#incubus

♬ original sound - tranerica5
@eyearewoke

Bro got the Anthony Kiedis special and we are officially in the dark timeline. THIS IS TRUMPS AMERICA. #incubus #coachella #zedd #brandonboydinthewild #brandonboyd #fypppppppppppppp

♬ original sound - ????????
@nonaccessible

ZEDD's performance was so jam packed for the last night of coachella, thank you for your service @Zedd #coachella #zedd #severance #severancetvshow #appletv #fypシ #xyzbca #foryoupage #outdoortheatre

♬ original sound - hⲁn
@daytraderdad_

Zedd closing out Coachella 2025 weekend 2 with LA Philharmonic....@Zedd absolute legend #Coachella2025 #Zedd #FYP #EDM #Clarity #FestivalSeason #LA

♬ original sound - Eazy
@edmvisionary

Great live performance of Stay at Coachella with Alessia Cara ❤️ #viral #fyp #coachella #explorepage #coachella2025 #edm #edmtiktok #zedd

♬ original sound - EDM Visionary

