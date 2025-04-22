Watch Gang Of Four Bring Out Belly’s Tanya Donelly And Mission Of Burma’s Roger Miller On Their Farewell Tour

Last week, Gang Of Four kicked off their farewell tour. On Sunday (Apr. 20), the band brought out Belly's Tanya Donelly and Mission Of Burma's Roger Miller for some songs in Boston.

At Somerville Theatre's Crystal Ballroom, the group played their iconic 1979 album Entertainment! and then did "We Live As We Dream, Alone" with Donelly and Ts Burnham, daughter of Gang Of Four drummer Hugo Burnham. They also sang on "I Love A Man In A Uniform." In between, Miller joined for "What We All Want."

For the tour, Gang Of Four has Belly/L7’s Gail Greenwood on bass and Ted Leo on guitar. Had Gang Of Four bassist Dave Allen not passed away a few weeks ago, he likely would have joined them at the Portland stop next month, the band wrote in their eulogy on Instagram.

Below, watch "We Live As We Dream, Alone" an hour in; "I Love A Man In A Uniform" at one hour and 15 minutes; "What We All Want" at one hour and eight minutes.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=NiQ8TXq3-aI

https://www.instagram.com/p/DItUFabtrfw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIG6_3HtRkL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading