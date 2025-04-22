Watch King Princess Join Movie Dad Hugh Jackman To Cover “I Got You Babe” In NYC

Right now, quasi-pop star King Princess is making the big leap into acting. Last year, we learned that King Princess is set to make her film debut in Hustle & Flow director Craig Brewer's Song Sung Blue, a movie about a real-life Neil Diamond tribute act, that opens on Christmas. Delightful song-and-dance man Hugh Jackman plays the lead, which is honestly perfect casting, and King Princess plays his daughter. (The cast also includes Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi.) Right now, Jackman is in the midst of playing 24 shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall, and King Princess joined him onstage over the weekend.

At Radio City, Hugh Jackman said that he had trouble figuring out a duet to sing with King Princess, but one of the proposed songs was "perfect." King Princess referred to this number as a "daddy/daughter song." The song, of course, is Sonny and Cher's 1965 chart-topper "I Got You Babe." Sonny Bono was not Cher's father; he was her much-older husband. Whatever! (Cher herself recently played Radio City as part of the SNL50 concert.)

The Hugh Jackman/King Princess duet is pretty cute, especially the faces that he makes when she's singing. I also like it when he yells, "C'mon, KP!" Based on these videos, he already has embarrassing-dad energy with her. Watch some fan footage below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIuZP6JJXX4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

King Princess will also star alongside Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, and Michael Shannon on the upcoming second season of David E. Kelly's Nine Perfect Strangers. That season arrives on Hulu next month, and you can see some images from it below.