Oddisee Announces En Route EP: Hear “A Rare Thing”

The Brooklyn-via-DC rapper and producer Oddisee has been making music for two decades, and he's amassed a deep and rewarding discography. That discography continues to grow. Today. Oddisee announced that he'll follow his 2023 album To What End with a new self-produced EP called En Route. Its lead single is a good one.

According to its Bandcamp description, each of the four songs on Oddisee's upcoming En Route EP "is a reflection of movement—physical, emotional, and spiritual." Lead single "A Rare Thing" is a rich production, with slow-swelling jazz horns and a truly intricate drum loop. Those drums would be unforgiving to most rappers, but Oddisee uses them to project serenity, as if those time signatures pose no challenge at all. Below, check out "A Rare Thing" and the En Route tracklist.

<a href="https://oddiseemmg.bandcamp.com/album/en-route">En Route by Oddisee</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Tomorrow Can't Be Borrowed"

02 "A Rare Thing"

03 "Small Talk"

04 "Natural Selection"

The En Route EP is out 5/20 on Mello Music Group.