Sharpie Smile Announce Debut Album The Staircase: Hear “The Slide”

Dylan Hadley and Cole Berliner used to make giddy art-pop together in the band Kamikaze Palm Tree. Now, they've got a new group called Sharpie Smile. Sharpie Smile are named after a Kamikaze Palm Tree song, but the music is all different. In Sharpie Smile, Hadley and Berliner make tough, bleepy synthpop that owes something to the Knife and 100 gecs. Berliner's vocals are shot through a ton of filters, and Berliner's production is sometimes soothing and sometimes intensely sleek. Often, it's both at once.

Earlier this year, we posted Sharpie Smile's debut single "Love Or Worship." Today, the duo announce plans for their first full-length The Staircase. It doesn't seem like a very Drag City type of record, but that's the label that's releasing it. "Love Or Worship" is on the LP, and so is the stark, attention-grabbing new single "The Slide." Below, check out director Isabella Behravan's video for "The Slide," as well as the Staircase tracklist and Sharpie Smile's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Bells"

02 "Disappears"

03 "The Slide"

04 "Answer"

05 "Love Or Worship"

06 "So Far" (feat. Leng Bian)

07 "Brick Or Stone"

08 "New Flavor"

09 "The Letter"

10 "The Staircase"

TOUR DATES:

6/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

7/17 - Phoenix, Arizona @ Valley Bar

7/19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Black Wall Gallery

7/20 - Marfa, TX @ Planet Marfa

7/22 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio

7/24 - Kansas City, KS @ recordBar

7/25 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

7/26 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

7/27 - Raleigh, NC @ Neptunes

7/28 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd Music House

7/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

8/01 - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

8/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield

8/03 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

8/05 - Chicago, IL @ Hideout

8/06 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s Live Music

8/07 - Omaha, NE @ Joslyn Castle Carriage House

8/08 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

8/09 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC at Quarters

8/10 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

8/11 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

8/12 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Green Auto

8/13 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

8/16 - San Francisco, CA @ 4 Star Theater

8/18 - Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

8/21 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

8/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

The Staircase is out 6/27 on Drag City.