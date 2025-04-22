Skip to Content
Luster – “Close My Eyes”

1:12 PM EDT on April 22, 2025

Luster shared a new song yesterday called "Sunday," their first release since last year's one-off single “Like I Do,” which we crowned one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today the Los Angeles band are already back with another one. Like "Sunday," "Close My Eyes" is a wash of familiar-sounding shoegaze, with a roaring, dissonant guitar appropriately dominating the mix. (Also like the previous singles, "Close My Eyes" was mixed and mastered by Whirr's Nick Bassett.) It sounds extremely nice if that's your sort of thing. Check it out below.

