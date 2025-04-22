Skip to Content
Foxwarren – “Yvonne”

11:43 AM EDT on April 22, 2025

Landon Johnson

Singer-songwriter Andy Shauf makes records on his own, and he also leads the indie rock band Foxwarren. They haven't been especially busy since 2018, when they released their self-titled debut. But next month, Foxwarren are coming back with 2, their second album. We posted the lead single "Listen2me," and now they've followed that one with a short, evocative new track called "Yvonne."

"Yvonne" is a low-key, percussive track with at least a touch of bossa nova influence. It's got all sorts of interesting touches in its orchestration -- seagull sounds, oblique strings, low thudding drums. Shauf sings it softly and sensitively, with a whole lot of grace. Check out animator Meghan Fenske's "Yvonne" video below.

2 is out 5/30 on Anti-.

