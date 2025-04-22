Skip to Content
Watch Coldplay Cover “APT.” With Rosé In South Korea

3:34 PM EDT on April 22, 2025

Rosé and Bruno Mars' "APT." is one of the best pop songs in recent memory. You know it, I know it, and Coldplay know it. It's why the galactic-scale pop-rock band welcomed the Blackpink alum to join them a few hours ago at Goyang Stadium in Goyang-si, South Korea. After Chris Martin sat at the piano and played a bit of "APT." solo, the full band kicked in and Rosé burst onto the stage. She did her parts, and Martin filled in for Mars (as much as Chris Martin could be expected to fill in for Bruno Mars — very different flavors of cheese there). When the song was over, they ran it back a second time.

Rosé was one of many guests Coldplay have featured during their current jaunt through Asia. Also appearing with the band at most Goyang-si shows have been TWICE, JIN from BTS, and Elyanna. Check out footage of the "APT." performance below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Q32wtOybEjM

