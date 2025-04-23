Spiritualized Announce Pure Phase 30th Anniversary US Shows

Spiritualized have been celebrating 30 years of Pure Phase with shows in Europe and the UK. Today, the band is announcing that they're bringing the album to the US for shows in New York and Los Angeles.

The New York date will take place on Sept. 25 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre, and the Los Angeles gig will transpire on Sept. 28 at the Orpheum Theatre. Reflecting on Pure Phase, J Spaceman says:

I think it’s quite extraordinary and I’d probably say it’s my favorite of the records I’ve made. The construction of it satisfied something in me that likes breaking the rules, not in any kind of grandiose way but there’s something in the process of that which really satisfies me. Each side of the stereo contains a completely separate mix. I checked the masters back and it still sounds like this extraordinary thing. It exists in its own space; it doesn’t sound like anybody else.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Apr. 25) at 10 a.m. local. Find ticket information here.