Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

BigXthaPlug Scores First Top-10 Hit & Makes TV Debut On Kimmel

11:47 AM EDT on April 23, 2025

Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug came up as a regional underground rapper. He's not that anymore. BigX has been rapping since the late '00s, and he's been on this website's radar since 2022, when his twangy home-state anthem "Texas" made our songs-of-the-week countdown. BigX's country rap tunes effortlessly absorb actual country music into their slow-crawl Southern rap swamp, which makes him a figure uniquely suited to this moment. In his Pitchfork piece on the first Coachella weekend, Paul A. Thompson opens with a scene of BigX, in his debut at the fest, performing in an overflowing tent with a too-low mic -- a sure sign that someone is exploding in popularity. Sure enough, BigX now has a top-10 hit and a late-night TV performance under his belt.

BigX has been steadily leveling up for a couple of years, and I was a little mystified why he didn't make an appearance on Cowboy Carter last year. He's equally comfortable working with Jessie Murph and That Mexican OT, and he operates outside the major-label system, with his music coming out through UnitedMasters distribution. Earlier this month, BigX released the breakup song "All The Way," a collaboration with the young country star Bailey Zimmerman. I think it works pretty well. Last week, "All The Way" debuted at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, which means that it immediately became the biggest hit for either BigX or Zimmerman. (It's at #8 this week.)

On Tuesday night, BigX gave his first-ever late-night performance. With a live band behind him, he did a medley of two of his viral singles, the War-sampling "The Largest" and the Whispers-sampling "Mmhmm." It's one thing for a bigger guy to be shirtless in music videos, but it's entirely another to walk into a TV studio and give the world a good, long look at your gut. You have to admire the confidence. Check out the performance, and BigX gifting Kimmel a $100k chain, below.

The deluxe edition of BigXthaPlug's album Take Care, which has nothing to do with Drake's Take Care, is out now on UnitedMasters.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bad Bunny Turned Super Bowl Halftime Into A Joyous Tribute To Puerto Rico

February 8, 2026
News

Green Day Play Super Bowl 2026 Opening Ceremony

February 8, 2026
News

Drag Race Contestants Lip Sync Amyl And The Sniffers For Guest Judge Amy Taylor

February 8, 2026
News

PinkPantheress Is Not The Weakest Link

February 8, 2026
News

Cake Founding Guitarist Greg Brown Has Died

February 7, 2026
News

Chance The Rapper Is Now Chance The AI Company Spokesman

February 7, 2026