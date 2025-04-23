Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

CIVIC – “The Hogg”

12:45 PM EDT on April 23, 2025

Marcus Coblyn

Grimy Australian rockers CIVIC got their start in the DIY punk scene, but now they're a big enough deal to tour with the latest Sex Pistols quasi-reunion. Next month, CIVIC will release their third album, the excellently titled Chrome Dreams. We've already posted the title track, which goes hard. CIVIC's new song "The Hogg" also goes hard.

CIVIC's new song "The Hogg" is an urgent, serrated riff-beast that gives me Hot Snakes flashbacks. The band says that the song's title comes from its "disgusting-sounding riff," which checks out. In the video for "The Hogg," a pretty lady sits down at a table full of desserts and goes into the blackout zone. Check it out below.

Chrome Dipped is out 5/30 on ATO.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Panopticon Shares Surprise New Split With Uprising, Comments On Removing Music From Spotify

February 7, 2026
New Music

Ascendant Hardcore Bands Collateral & Burning Lord Release Furious New Split

February 6, 2026
New Music

The Leaving – “Pray”

February 6, 2026
New Music

J. Cole Releases Sprawling, Stressed-Out New Double Album The Fall-Off

February 6, 2026
New Music

Morrissey Removes “Terrorism” Lyric From New Song “Notre-dame”

February 6, 2026
New Music

Bill Orcutt Announces New Album Music In Continuous Motion: Hear Two Tracks

February 6, 2026