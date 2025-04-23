CIVIC – “The Hogg”

Grimy Australian rockers CIVIC got their start in the DIY punk scene, but now they're a big enough deal to tour with the latest Sex Pistols quasi-reunion. Next month, CIVIC will release their third album, the excellently titled Chrome Dreams. We've already posted the title track, which goes hard. CIVIC's new song "The Hogg" also goes hard.

CIVIC's new song "The Hogg" is an urgent, serrated riff-beast that gives me Hot Snakes flashbacks. The band says that the song's title comes from its "disgusting-sounding riff," which checks out. In the video for "The Hogg," a pretty lady sits down at a table full of desserts and goes into the blackout zone. Check it out below.

Chrome Dipped is out 5/30 on ATO.