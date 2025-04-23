Korn Frontman Drops New Pet Apparel Capsule, Sits In Haunted Chair

You know how the song goes: "There's a place inside my mind. A place I like to hide. You don't know the chaaaances. WHAT IF I SHOULD RELEASE A NEW LINE OF PET APPAREL AND SIT IN A HAUNTED CHAIR ON GHOST ADVENTURES?" Wait. Wait, no. I am now learning that those are not the lyrics, and also that that's not the Korn song most relevant to this blog post. Damn. Well, I gave it a shot, anyway.

Back in the day, nü metal pioneers Korn were not the sort of band that got a lot of brand deals, but times change. These days, Korn can put their name on anything from Adidas to makeup, and frontman Jonathan Davis can make some extra money on the fact that his band's biggest song happens to be have the word "leash" in its title. Davis already capitalized on that a few years ago, when he launched his pet-product line Freak On A Leash. Now, he's teamed up with Ashton Michael, a fashion designer who's worked as a stylist for a bunch of pop stars, to release a new capsule collection.

As Pet Age reports, Ashton Michael's Freak On A Leash collection includes studded leather dog collars, denim vests, bandanas, and a gold and black leather leash. If I had unlimited money, I might buy those $50 collars for my dogs; I think they look pretty fun. In a promo video, Jonathan Davis says, "The joy and love I get from my dog is like no other. I can't explain it. I don't think any dog owner can explain that it's a special bond we have. To be able to make something, to dress them up kinda like your own style, how I would wanna dress my dog, and then giving back to dogs who don’t have homes -- the whole thing, the whole umbrella of the company, it’s just something that makes me feel something warm in my dark little heart."

Ashton Michael adds, "The one thing that I wanted to do was take what I would make as an inspiration for stage clothes and adapt it to the pets -- things that people like about or identify with Jonathan, like his three eyebrow piercings. We incorporated that into the collars, so that not only do you feel like you are getting a part of his brand for your pet, but you’re getting a part of him as the musician, the artist, as this being that we all adore." I love that people can just say stuff like that. Here's the video:

Check out that capsule collection here. In other Jonathan Davis news, Blabbermouth reports that the Korn frontman will appear on this week's episode of the Discovery reality show Ghost Adventures. Davis joins the regular Ghost Adventures crew as a special investigator, and they look into what's happening at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California.

In a clip from the episode, Davis sits in what I guess is a haunted chair. He says that he doesn't know why he's drawn to the chair. While he's sitting there, he says, "I got 100 pounds on my shoulders right now." The video team can use all the night-vision photography and spooky music they want, but that really just sounds like being high.

Later on, a Ghost Adventures guy sits in the same chair and claims to have a palpitation. Davis enthusiastically agrees and says, "It's very dreamy. It makes you kinda high... It's very euphoric. It's a trip." Also, the host says that Davis later reported "visions of women being tortured by very bad men" while sitting in that chair, which does not sound like being high. Or maybe it sounds like being the wrong type of high. Anyway, here's that clip.

That Ghost Adventures episode airs April 30 on the Discovery Channel. Check out our We've Got A File On You interview with Jonathan Davis here.