Alien Nosejob Announce New Album Forced Communal Existence: Hear Two Songs

Veteran Geelong, Victoria punk Jake Robertson has played in a wealth of bands like Ausmuteants, Hierophants, Leather Towel, Modal Melodies, Smarts, and the Frowning Clouds. In recent years his focus has been a string of varied and vivacious records under the name Alien Nosejob. Last year he put out his seventh Alien Nosejob LP, Turns The Colour Of Bad Shit, which ruled. ("Trapped In Time" reminded me of Beastie Boys channeling the Buzzcocks but with handclaps and horns.) This week he's back with news of a new comp assembling 23 rare and out of print tracks.

The new release, Forced Communal Existence, is coming in June. Along with the announcement, Robertson has put out the project's opening and closing tracks. The former is a harsh and mechanistic rocker called "Family Dinner" that reminds me of Jay Reatard and would fit in well among recent US buzz bands like Sweeping Promises, MSPAINT, and Snõõper. The latter is a tense and jangly rocker called "S-O-S '75" that gets great strategic use out of its blaring keyboards. Hear both songs below.

<a href="https://aliennosejob.bandcamp.com/album/forced-communal-existence">Forced Communal Existence by Alien Nosejob</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Family Dinner"

02 "Clear The Clutter"

03 "Tired"

04 "Guilt And Blame"

05 "Caffeine OD"

06 "Flyblown"

07 "Sydney Sizzles"

08 "Over The Bridge"

09 "Government Flu"

10 "I Still Call This Punk Scene My Home"

11 "Bond Clean"

12 "Explosives In The Headlights"

13 "Chemical Solution"

14 "Cabanossi"

15 "The Scene Expands"

16 "Opinionated Fuck"

17 "Nothing Ever Goes Your Way"

18 "Fatal Collision"

19 "Circular Motion"

20 "Beyond The Pale"

21 "The Executioner"

22 "West Side Story"

23 "S-O-S '75"

Forced Communal Existence is out 6/6 on Anti Fade. Pre-order it here.