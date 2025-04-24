Kissing On Camera Announce Debut EP Baby Names: Hear “Voice Actor”

Kissing On Camera are a Dublin-bred, London-based indie rock quartet whose debut EP Baby Names is arriving next month. As a preview, they've shared the nice lead single "Voice Actor" today.

Kissing On Camera cite Title Fight, Wednesday, and Alex G as some of their biggest inspirations. I also hear a bit of a slacker-rock energy a la LVL UP or Ovlov on "Voice Actor," a two-minute blast of feedback-heavy guitar that's noisy without getting too muddled. Here's what the band have to say about the track:

"Voice Actor" captures the raw intensity of living with anxiety and self-consciousness, where every social interaction feels like a performance. The track’s loud, punk energy mirrors the frustration of trying to follow an unwritten script just to avoid saying something "wrong." It’s about feeling disconnected from your true self, trapped in a role you never signed up for. With a defiant, chaotic sound, this song is a cathartic release for anyone who’s ever felt like they’re acting in their own life.

Check out "Voice Actor" and see the Baby Names tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Corner Couch"

02 "Tag, You’re It"

03 "Lil’ Horse"

04 "Voice Actor"

05 "Just A Kid"

The self-released Baby Names EP is out 5/27.