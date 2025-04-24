METZ Just Broke Up Last Year, But They Reunited On John Mulaney’s Everybody’s Live Christmas Episode Last Night

Last night's episode of Everybody's Live, John Mulaney's gloriously ridiculous live Netflix talk show, was its Christmas episode. In the intro, Mulaney explains that the show isn't on in December, so this, arbitrarily enough, would serve as its holiday-season moment. The episode also got deep into history, in both ancient and extremely recent varieties. The episode's designated conversational topic was this question: Are dinosaur fossils put together correctly? I haven't had time to watch the full episode yet, so I can only assume that they came to a definitive conclusion. As a bonus Christmas miracle, Mulaney also got a reunion performance from METZ, the Toronto noise-rock trio who just broke up a few months ago.

METZ announced their indefinite hiatus in October 2024, and they played their farewell show in the UK in November. It wasn't their farewell for long! The members of METZ are all doing other things now; frontman Alex Edkins reactivated Noble Rot, his duo with Holy Fuck's Graham Walsh, and they just released the new single "Hold On." But through Hollywood magic, John Mulaney got METZ to reassemble and play their 2020 banger "A Boat To Drown In." They were always an electrifying live band, but maybe they always should've had fake snow as part of their stage show. It's a very nice touch.

METZ is one of my favorite bands ever and having them reunite for our show to play "A Boat to Drown In" was already incredible. But our set design Joe Celli, Andrea Purcigliotti, and our director Joe DeMaio just took this to the next level. This song, the snow, the camera… pic.twitter.com/NwU9yw8vsr — John Mulaney (@mulaney) April 25, 2025

This week's Everybody's Live episode also featured Conan O'Brien, Ayo Edibiri, Tina Fey, and a focus group of Terminator 2 stunt doubles. Watch it here.