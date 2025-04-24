Skip to Content
Jack Black Is Not In The Weezer Movie, Actually

11:01 AM EDT on April 24, 2025

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Jack Black speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

|Dia Dipasupil

UPDATE: A representative for Weezer has confirmed to Stereogum that Jack Black is not involved in the Weezer mockumentary after all. We regret the error.

//

You might've heard that Weezer have a mockumentary movie in the works. Last week news broke that Keanu Reeves would star as its de facto antagonist; the actor's band Dogstar played a gig with Weezer way back in 1992. Now we have confirmation that the cast includes another actor who once shared a bill with Weezer, and that actor is Jack Black.

Rivers Cuomo confirmed Black's casting by sharing a possibly-AI-generated poster on the Weezer Discord recently. Black has a few connections to the Weezerverse: His band Tenacious D went on tour with them and Jimmy Eat World in 2001. Black's sister-in-law is Rachel Haden, who sang on the early Weezer deep cut "I Just Threw Out The Love Of My Dreams." Haden also co-founded the very great band that dog. before a stint performing in the Rentals, which was founded by ex-Weezer bassist Matt Sharp.

The Weezer film doesn't have a release date yet, but we've heard reports that Eric Andre, Johnny Knoxville, Juliette Lewis, and Ben Schwartz will also appear in it.

In more Jack Black news: "Steve's Lava Chicken," the 34-second song he recorded for this year's A Minecraft Movie, has become the shortest-ever Top 40 hit on the UK charts. In the US it has yet to crack the Hot 100, unlike Black's Super Mario Bros. song "Peaches," a #56 hit in 2023. Hear "Steve's Lava Chicken" below.

