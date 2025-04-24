8485 & Danny Brown – “G.I.R.L.”

Danny Brown loves weird underground pop music. Last year, the Detroit underground rap legend collaborated with Alice Longyu Gao and Frost Children. At the just-wrapped Coachella festival, Brown was a surprise guest during sets from hyperpop big dogs A. G. Cook and underscores. Now, Brown's got a new single with the Toronto pop experimental 8485.

8485 is new to me, but I'm apparently not as big a hyperpop head as Danny Brown. In the past, she's collaborated with people like Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and fish narc. Now, she's released "G.I.R.L.," a bleepy dance track that recalls the electroclash era. The raw, buzzing production comes from Australian indie rapper doin' fine, and it's got Brown rapping about falling in love but being unable to tell whether he's in a simulation. It's a weird, fun track with a lot of energy, and you can hear it below.

Last year, as Exclaim! points out, Danny Brown tweeted a photo of himself in the studio with 8485, writing that he's "in album mode." He doesn't say whose album, but the next Danny Brown record might be a real departure from Quaranta.