Legss – “Gloss”

London art-rockers Legss have been releasing music since 2019, and they've built up a certain amount of critical buzz through a series of EPs, the most recent of which is 2023's Fester. Today, they've got an eerie and anxious new single called "Gloss." Frontman Ned Green sleepily murmurs and the band builds up to a roar behind him. It starts out as a cool, skronky post-punk track, but it become something heavier and more intense as it unfurls.

On this track Legss brought in some friends to play the droning string parts; that's Jockstrap's Felix Stephens on cello and Goat Girl's Lottie Pendelbury on violin. In a press release, the band says, "'Gloss' came out of a doomed trip to France at the start of a new wave of writing for us. It feels like a bridge between what we were and what we are now, as a band and as individuals, high and low."Reuben Adaer Davies and Jacob Ray directed the video, which builds on the primal fear of being by yourself in the middle of the ocean. Check it out below,

The "Gloss" single is out now on the state51 Conspiracy.