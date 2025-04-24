The Faces Readying First New Album In Over 50 Years

Ever since reuniting to close out the BRIT Awards in 2020, the Faces have been teasing their first new music in five decades. There's an update on that front in an extensive new new Telegraph feature that also touches on the series of Small Faces reissues being overseen by drummer Kenney Jones.

The article notes that in 2021, Rod Stewart said he and his remaining Faces bandmates, Jones and Ronnie Wood (also of the Rolling Stones), had "15 tracks that are extremely worthy, some old, some new." In 2024, Stewart said, "We haven’t finished it yet, but we’ll finish it this year, I promise!" The new info comes from Jones, who says the band worked on "about 11 tracks" at North London's RAK Studios: "Not all of them are going to be right [for the album], but most of them are good." He continues, "I can't see it coming out this year. But I can see it coming out next year. Everyone’s doing different things. We do little snippets [of recording] here and there. Then all of a sudden, the Stones are out [on tour] again, Rod’s out again…"

Whenever the album drops, it will be the Faces' first studio release since 1973's Ooh La La. Just think about what these guys must know now that they wish they knew when they were younger.

As for reissuing the Small Faces, the band Jones played in before forming Faces: Jones has acquired the rights to the Immediate Records archive from BMG and is launching a 60th anniversary reissue series of his own band’s records and others by labelmates including Steve Marriott's post-Small Faces band Humble Pie, Keith Richards, and PP Arnold. Jones is reissuing the records through Nice Records, the label he founded in the 1990s to raise funds for his old bandmate Ronnie Lane's battle against multiple sclerosis.