SNL Announces Arcade Fire And Bad Bunny For Final Season 50 Episodes

2:19 PM EDT on April 24, 2025

Arcade Fire are gearing up for the release of Pink Elephant, their first new album since multiple people accused frontman Win Butler of sexual misconduct in 2022, and it appears that they're anticipating a real big comeback: On May 10, the day after the album's release, they'll be the musical guests on SNL. Bad Bunny will perform on May 17 with host Scarlett Johansson, which also marks the show's Season 50 finale.

Arcade Fire's sixth SNL episode will be hosted by The White Lotus star Walton Goggins, marking the actor's first time on the show, though SNL has already parodied The White Lotus. Johansson will be hosting for the seventh time as Bad Bunny does his third proper musical guest performance, not including his appearance during the SNL 50 Concert in February. (He's also the subject of a new course at Yale, if that's your cup of tea.)

SNL previously announced that next week's episode will be hosted by Quinta Brunson with musical guest Benson Boone.

