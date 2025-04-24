Subsonic Eye Announce New Album Singapore Dreaming: Hear “Aku Cemas”

Over the past few years, Singaporean band and Topshelf signees Subsonic Eye have cranked out lots of jangly, noodly indie rock via records like 2021's Nature Of Things and 2023's All Around You. Now it's 2025, and right on schedule, Subsonic Eye have announced their fifth album Singapore Dreaming. It arrives in June, and lead single "Aku Cemas" is out now.

Naturally, a lot of Singapore Dreaming is inspired by Subsonic Eye's homeland. The melodic, hook-heavy "Aku Cemas" in particular touches on the external pressure to hustle in such a busy city. Vocalist Nur Wahidah says:

When I was unemployed for a couple of months, I was feeling this restless feeling. I couldn’t sit still but it felt like I had to. I would apply for 20 jobs a day and go back to watching movies on my laptop. It was a funny feeling – I finally had the time to do whatever I wanted. I could read, knit, craft, cycle. Like when I was employed, I looked forward to doing my favorite things during my free time. But this feeling of doom and uselessness just clouded over everything. I didn’t have the appetite to do things I loved because of the overwhelming anxiety over being unemployed. I didn’t want to be free again, I just wanted a job.

Watch Clovis Ong and Ik-Tong Ryo's video for "Aku Cemas" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Aku Cemas"

02 "Why Am I Here"

03 "Sweet"

04 "My iPhone Screen"

05 "Overgrown"

06 "Lost"

07 "Being Productive"

08 "Situations"

09 "Brace"

10 "Blue Mountains"

Singapore Dreaming is out 6/11 via Topshelf.