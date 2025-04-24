Geese And Goose Are Finally On The Same Festival Lineup (On The Same Day Too)

On Dec. 22, 2023, a strange coincidence occurred: Brooklyn indie rock band Geese parted ways with guitarist Foster Hudson, and Connecticut jam band Goose parted ways with drummer Ben Atkind. A similar crossover is happening now, as the two groups are both booked for this year's Newport Folk Festival and on the same day.

Geese and Goose will perform at Fort Adams State Park on July 25. Geese were announced earlier this month and Goose were announced today. In December, Geese debuted new songs in Brooklyn, but the band has taken the backseat since frontman Cameron Winter released his debut solo album Heavy Metal to critical acclaim and brought some of the songs to Kimmel. Meanwhile, Goose recently split with percussionist Jeff Arevalo due to “behavior in [his] personal life.”

As far as Stereogum can tell Geese and Goose have never been on the same festival lineup. Hopefully they will become good friends. However, Geese did Lollapalooza last summer while the Atlanta hardcore band Silly Goose (of playing inside a Subway sandwich shop fame) performed on their van outside the park. And now, Silly Goose have actually been booked for Lolla this year.

That's all of today's goose news.

