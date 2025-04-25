Skip to Content
Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – “I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

9:44 PM EDT on April 24, 2025

Jeff Goldblum And The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra release Still Blooming tomorrow (Apr. 25). So far he's shared “The Best Is Yet To Come” with Scarlett Johansson, "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye," and “Blue Minor,” and now he's offering one final taste with his cover of the 1931 song "I Don't Know Why (I Just Do)" with Ariana Grande.

A few days ago, Goldblum wrote on Instagram, "Ariana and I bonded over this song while filming Wicked together, and then decided to record it together for my new album Still Blooming." Meanwhile, Grande unveiled the deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine last month. Hear "I Don't Know Why (I Just Do)" below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Dg9llJIrGyA
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIuEkmyTnET/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Still Blooming is out 4/25 on Verve.

