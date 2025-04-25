Hallelujah The Hills – “Crush All Night” (Feat. Sad13)

Last month, Hallelujah The Hills announced a four-album endeavor called DECK. The Boston band released “Fake Flowers At Sunset” with the Silver Jews’ Cassie Berman, and now they're sharing "Crush All Night" with Sad13, the project of Speedy Ortiz's Sadie Dupuis.

Frontman Ryan H. Walsh explains:

In our band, we have a genre of song that we sometimes like to mess around with that we’ve titled Dirtbag Rock. "Crush All Night" is a great example of a Dirtbag Rock song. I wanted this track to sound like running red lights and smoking cigarettes inside a church. But also, the lyrics try to rise above all that; the adventure might take in an old Camaro, but the stakes are mythical. And then the great Sadie Dupuis comes in on vocals and it just takes it to a whole ‘nother level. We hope this single, coming on the heels of "Fake Flowers At Sunset," will give listeners a hint at just how many different sounds we’ve packed inside the DECK.

Check it out below.

DECK is out 6/13 on Discrete Pageantry Records/Best Brother Records.