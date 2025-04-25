Watch MUNA’s Katie Gavin Cover Addison Rae’s “Headphones On”

MUNA's Katie Gavin is supporting Lucy Dacus on the Forever Is A Feeling Tour. On Wednesday night, they played at Radio City Music Hall and had some surprises for fans. Gavin mashed up "Sanitized," off her 2024 solo album What A Relief, with Addison Rae's latest whispery pop hit "Headphones On."
Later that night, Dacus also brought out Irish crooner Hozier to sing "Bullseye" with her on a lovely blue velvet couch.
Check out the performances below.
