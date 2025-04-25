Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch MUNA’s Katie Gavin Cover Addison Rae’s “Headphones On”

10:14 AM EDT on April 25, 2025

Alexa Viscius

MUNA's Katie Gavin is supporting Lucy Dacus on the Forever Is A Feeling Tour. On Wednesday night, they played at Radio City Music Hall and had some surprises for fans. Gavin mashed up "Sanitized," off her 2024 solo album What A Relief, with Addison Rae's latest whispery pop hit "Headphones On."

Later that night, Dacus also brought out Irish crooner Hozier to sing "Bullseye" with her on a lovely blue velvet couch.

Check out the performances below.

@alexxontour

what do you do when @Katie Gavin is singing your favorite song of all time and decides to mash it up with ms @Addison iiiiiiiii #katiegavin #addisonrae #newmusic #concerts #livemusic #lucydacus #newyork #nyc

♬ original sound - alex ⋆ ˚｡⋆୨୧˚
@hoziersvocals

Hozier & Lucy Dacus singing Bullseye at the Radio City Music Hall in NYC last night ?: avkv85 #hozier #lucydacus #hoziersvocals #hoziertok #fyp #hozierofficial #hoziercore #live #bullseye #nyc @Hozier @lucy dacus

♬ original sound - Hozier's Vocals

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

49ers’ Keion White Shot After Alleged Argument With Lil Baby At Super Bowl Afterparty

February 10, 2026
News

Watch Charli XCX In The Official Trailer For Erupcja

February 10, 2026
News

Morrissey.com Sold For A Song, Moz Couldn’t Be Bothered To Bid

February 10, 2026
News

Czech Olympic Ice Dancers Swap In Another AI ’90s Song Because Their First Track Ripped Off New Radicals

February 10, 2026
News

Jimmy Eat World Announce Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour With Sunny Day Real Estate, PUP, & More

February 10, 2026
News

Geese’s Tiny Desk Concert Is Really Good

February 10, 2026