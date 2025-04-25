Isabella Lovestory – “Telenovela”

Telenovelas are wild, dramatic, and predictably unexpected. Everyone has their secrets, and it's never not a good time to witness all hell breaking loose. It's no surprise that the latest single from Honduran pop star Isabella Lovestory, named after the Mexican soap opera genre, is gloriously melodramatic. "Super sónica, cinemática/ Carismática, pero ella no tiene moral/ Erótica, bomba atómica/ Ojo maquiavélico, mucha vanidad (Mua)," she sings over a creeping reggaeton beat and ominous synth blasts.

In the video, directed by Charlotte Rutherford, Lovestory plays a glamorous shut-in that grows disturbingly obsessed with the dramatic shows she binges and the television that frames. We even get a fun glimpse of these faux shows with Lovestory playing a disgruntled teen who yells "Soy emo!!!" at her enraged family. As the video progresses, it's as if Cronenberg meets I Saw The TV Glow. At one point, Lovestory becomes so consumed (literally) by the TV that she ends up getting knocked up by it, throwing up glittery purple goo, and giving birth to her own tiny TV-headed baby that plays the same telenovelas she was enthralled by. It seems the apple doesn't far fall from the tree.

"Telenovela" is the third release this year from Isabella Lovestory, following “Putita Boutique” featuring Argentina’s TAICHU and the collab with PinkPantheress and Shygirl on “True Religion.”

Watch the video for "Telenovela" below.