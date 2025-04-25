The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

2

Greg Freeman - "Point And Shoot"

One time in college, on a north Texas highway so flat and barren I could see miles ahead of me, I received a ticket for driving 20 miles over the speed limit. As I wept to the police officer, I considered: We're in the middle of nowhere and I'm operating a vehicle that can go 100 miles an hour. That just didn't feel right. That encounter was the exact premise that inspired "Point And Shoot," the excellent single from Burlington singer-songwriter Greg Freeman's upcoming album Burnover. Beyond those pesky interstate speed traps, the slacker rock banger ponders the conflicting vastness and limitations of the world: "You laughed and said, 'Yeah, the crime of the century'/ But I was lost like a little child/ In a wilderness where the West was way too wild," he croons over ramshackle guitars reminiscent of '90s Drag City. If you're not careful, "Point And Shoot" is also the type of song that might make you feel like driving really, really fast. —Abby