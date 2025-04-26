Lana Del Rey Sings About Kissing Morgan Wallen And Her Spotify Numbers In New Song At Stagecoach

Lana Del Rey has been teasing her next album with the singles "Henry, Come On" and "Bluebird," and last night (Apr. 25) she performed at Stagecoach festival in Indio, CA and debuted a bunch of new songs.

Most notably, she debuted a song called “57.5,” whose title comes from the refrain, “I got 57.5 million listeners on Spotify" (at the time of writing this article, she has 61.7 million). Her performance of “57.5” featured an interesting confession (?): “This is the last time I’m ever gonna say this line," she said before singing, "I kissed Morgan Wallen/ I guess kissing me kind of went to his head/ If you want my secret to success/ I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out West.”

Del Rey also debuted new tracks "Husband Of Mine" (dedicated to her spouse Jeremy Dufrene) and "Quiet In The South," brought out the Secret Sisters for the Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd song "Let The Light In" and George Birge for his tune "Cowboy Songs," and did two more covers by Tammy Wynette and John Denver. Recent single "Bluebird" soundtracked another hologram of Lana while the real singer did an outfit change.

Lana Del Rey previously joined Paul Cauthen at Stagecoach last year, but this was her first time billed at the country fest. Del Rey's next album title and release date are still unknown, though it was previously called Lasso (a word she sings on "57.5") and The Right Person Will Stay; now there are Instagram rumors it’s a double album of originals, with one half originals called American Standard and the other covers, called Classic.

Below, watch footage from Stagecoach and check out the setlist per setlist.fm.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=hvj9-pp6j7A

SETLIST:

01 "Husband Of Mine" (new song; live debut)

02 "Henry, Come On"

03 "Stand By Your Man" (Tammy Wynette cover)

04 "Cowboy Songs" (George Birge cover) (with George Birge)

05 "Ride"

06 "Video Games"

07 "Norman Fucking Rockwell"

08 "Arcadia"

09 "Let The Light In" (with the Secret Sisters) (live debut)

10 "Quiet In The South" (new song; live debut)

11 "Bluebird"

12 "Summertime Sadness"

13 "57.5" (new song; live debut)

14 "Vertigo: Scene D'Amour"

15 "Take Me Home, Country Roads" (John Denver cover)

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DI6_m4duuHj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

UPDATE: On Night 2, Lana Del Rey joined Jelly Roll and met Alex Warren.