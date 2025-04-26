Matt Pinfield Posts First Message Since Coma, Will Host Green Day’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Next Week

In January, media personality Matt Pinfield suffered a stroke that left him in a coma. In March, the former MTV VJ made a statement that he was awake and recovering. Today, he made his first social media post since the incident.

On Instagram, he shared the news that he'll be hosting Green Day’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony next week. "Slowly but surely recovering..lots of physical therapy..Fighting my way back!! One day at a time," he wrote.

The band will receive their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 1 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Tennis star Serena Williams and actor Ryan Reynolds will serve as guest speakers. The star is located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, right by Amoeba Music.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI4j00wyFTc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDqNbQNt7q0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.tiktok.com/@serena/video/7253857279412423979