News

Watch Acid Bath Reunite For First Show In Exactly 28 Years

12:11 PM EDT on April 26, 2025

Acid Bath are back. The Louisiana sludge metal band kicked off their reunion tour last night, performing for the first time in exactly 28 years (Apr. 25). At the Fillmore in New Orleans, they played tracks from 1994’s When The Kite String Pops and 1996’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics.

Per Brooklyn Vegan, the group's lineup has Dax Riggs on vocals, Sammy “Pierre” Duet on guitar, and Mike Sanchez guitar. Those original members are joined by Goatwhore's Zack Simmons on drums and Agents Of Oblivion's Alex Bergeron on bass. They performed "Dead Girl" live for the first time, and they dedicated "Scream Of The Butterfly" to their late bassist Audie Pitre who passed in 1997. Below, watch footage from the gig and see the setlist per setlist.fm.

SETLIST:
01 "Tranquilized"
02 "Bleed Me An Ocean"
03 "Graveflower"
04 "The Bones Of Baby Dolls"
05 "Dead Girl"
06 "Old Skin"
07 "New Death Sensation"
08 "Venus Blue"
09 "Scream Of The Butterfly"
10 "Paegan Love Song"
11 "Dr. Seuss Is Dead"



